THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, October 14, 2022, 18:12



A man died this Friday and a 43-year-old woman was seriously injured in a traffic accident that occurred in Fuente Álamo. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the events occurred around 4:00 p.m., when the vehicle in which the two people were traveling overturned on the road from Cuevas de Reyllo to Pinilla.

Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia, a patrol from the Local Police of the Fuente Álamo City Council, another from the Civil Traffic Guard and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) traveled to the scene. and an assistance ambulance from the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061.

The health personnel attended ‘in situ’ to one of the wounded, performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers on him, but he ended up dying. The woman was also assisted by the toilets and, later, transferred to the La Arrixaca hospital in serious condition.