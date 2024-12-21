One deceased and one seriously injured due to the poor combustion of a wood stove in a warehouse in Quintanar del Rey

One person has died and another is in serious condition due to inhaling carbon monoxide due to the poor combustion of a wood stove in the Cuenca town of Quintanar del Rey.

The warning call, according to the Emergency and Emergency Care and Coordination Service 112 of Castilla-La Mancha, was registered at 7:48 a.m. this Saturday.

The events occurred inside a warehouse, located near Molinillo Street, in which there was a room with said stove.

The person who survived has been transferred by a medical helicopter in serious condition to the University Hospital of Albacete, in an operation in which members of the Civil Guard, Motilla de Palancar Firefighters, an ICU, an emergency doctor and an ambulance have also participated. emergencies.