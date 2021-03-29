The toilets could do nothing to save the life of the man, about 40 years old An ambulance, in a file photograph. / andrés ribón / agm

A man in his 40s He died this Monday morning in a traffic accident involving two vehicles involved in the RM-411 highway, which connects Fortuna with Archena, in the fortune municipal area. Four other people were injured, although none of them in serious condition.

112 received calls from the Local Police and witnesses to the accident at 7.57 am, warning of the collision of two vehicles on the aforementioned road. Civil Guard patrols and ambulances with health personnel from the Health Emergencies and Emergency Management 061 moved to the site. The health workers were unable to save the life of a man of about 40 years of age, who had died.

Another was transferred by a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) to the Reina Sofía hospital in Murcia, although his injuries were not serious. The other three, slightly injured (also men and of the same approximate age), were transferred to the emergency service of the Fortuna health center by a medical unit and a non-assistance ambulance.