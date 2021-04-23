At an average of one death every five minutes and the improvisation of covid maternity wards by the number of mothers who come to give birth and discover that they are infected, Peru moves towards a bottomless abyss in this new wave of coronavirus.

It is the worst moment for Peruvians due to an apparent relaxation of prevention measures, despite the attack speed of the Brazilian P1 variant.

“The fairly widespread presence of the P1 variant causes greater contagiousness and this also causes serious symptoms to be seen and the most surprising thing is the number of young people who are affected,” Argentine doctor Jorge Martín explained to Clarín, who He is a physician and coordinator of health workers for Doctors without Borders and is currently in Cusco.

A 98-year-old woman about to be vacuanda at her home in Lima. Photo: AFP

Martín highlighted a striking characteristic that is happening in Peru: “The number of pregnant women (between 20% and 30%) who show up to give birth and discover that they have Covid-19 is highly notorious. It is one of the Latin American countries with the highest figures in this regard ”.

And he added: “This is leading us to create Covid-19 maternity hospitals ”.

Martín is in Cusco to start a project with MSF at the Antonio Lorena hospital institute. In that city figures of approximately 1,700 minors of age infected and six deceased within this age group. “All this was something that last year did not see“, said to Clarion.

“It is common to see very young intubated patients in Intensive Care Units, including minors, 14, 16 and even 18 years old, and who were initially healthy people, but the most affected group is still 30 and 40 years old. old, “he detailed.

When neither strategy works



Although Peru has tried almost all measurements applied to mitigate the pandemic -strict quarantine, border closure, curfews, mandatory use of chinstraps and helmets, among others-, nothing seems to stop the advance of the virus, which has officially killed more than 58,000 people in one year.

So far in April, the Ministry of Health has reported the death of almost 6,000 people, which exceeds the deaths of last February, which were 5,500 people from covid.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Fountain: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

“In the first wave (in 2020), the highest peaks reported by the Ministry of Health were close to 220 deaths per day,” said data analyst Rodrigo Parra in an interview with Efe.

In April there have been between 400 and 350 daily deaths with a confirmed diagnosis of covid, and as many deaths above of the historical average.

“Already in this last week, the daily average has risen to 350 deaths, practically in a day every five minutes a death is being confirmed, “he added.

“Once again, Peru, after the first wave, and now in this second, is unfortunately positioned in the top world positions due to excess deaths,” said Parra, who shares a daily analysis of pandemic data on social networks.

The interim president of Peru himself, Francisco Sagasti, said this Thursday: “We are already at the peak of the second wave and what is happening in our country and in other countries in the region is really terrible.”

A second wave that started in January

When analyzing the infections since the end of last March, the percentage of positive cases with respect to the total of tests was 12%, but this week the positivity is close to 20%, with peaks in some days of 40%, Parra noted.

The second wave in Peru started in january and accelerated its growth last February, when the authorities warned the entry of the Brazilian variant, which is present in 10 out of 25 regions from the country.

The president of the Public Health Committee of the Medical College of Peru, Augusto Tarazona, explained that in the last two weeks there have been between 9,000 and 10,000 cases of covid per day.

“That number of cases and our health system can’t stand it. Of these cases, at least 1,000 go to seek health care, but we are no longer able to provide care, all of this converges to increase mortality in our country, “he declared.

The reasons for the disaster

Tarazona affirmed that there has been four factors that have contributed to the worsening of the crisis, among which is the “relaxation that has existed for election campaign“in February and March, with demonstrations, candidate trips and in-person voting for the election of the Executive and Congress, which took place on April 11. And which will now have a reissue with the ballot.

Likewise, trips made during the Easter week, despite the immobilization dictated by the Government of Sagasti.

File photo dated April 11, 2021, showing people entering a voting center in Lima. Photo: EFE

A third factor is the presence of the brazilian variant, which “is becoming much more intense in various regions of the country and will mean a growth of the pandemic more quickly,” said the infectologist.

In addition, Tarazona pointed out that “there has not been any kind of control of the sanitary measures established some time ago “, through an effective control of compliance with the use of masks or social distancing.

Death at home

The doctor accepted that it exists among the population “a pandemic tiredness“It’s over a year old.” But we have no choice. There is no other option because the pandemic continues and getting stronger, “he stressed.

The operations of the National Police are more frequent in the callss covid parties or customs celebrations in the provinces, where agents have had problems intervening with those who violate the prohibitions on this type of activity.

Tarazona even stressed that there is an additional characteristic in the spread of the virus and that is intrafamily contagion, which makes contagion faster in an entire family group and has tripled the number of home mortality due to the impossibility for a whole sick family to find help in time.

Clarín newsroom with information from EFE and report from Ezequiel Alippe

ap