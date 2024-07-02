Home page politics

From: Paula Voelkner

Russia’s losses are said to have increased significantly. Western intelligence agencies also report this. In May, the death toll is said to have reached its highest point so far.

Moscow – More than 465,000 Russian soldiers are to be deployed in Ukraine War have been killed or injured since February 2022. This is the assessment of the British secret service at the end of May. The Ukrainian General Staff’s figures on Russian losses amount to 508,780 soldiers. Information on the number of Russian soldiers killed in the Ukraine war varies depending on the source. Recently, however, there have been increasing reports that the number of Russian soldiers killed in the war in Ukraine is rising sharply.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Russia lost almost 39,000 soldiers in the Ukraine war in May. This is the highest documented number of Russian losses in a month since the start of the Russian war of aggression in February 2022. The intelligence services of the USA and Great Britain also reported, according to the report by the New York Times that an average of 1,000 Russian soldiers were killed or injured every day in May.

Putin compensates for Russian losses: Russia to recruit up to 30,000 soldiers per month

In an interview with the newspaper The Philadelphia Inquirer said the Ukrainian President Volodymyr ZelenskyOn the eastern and northern fronts in the Ukraine war, “for every dead Ukrainian there are six Russians.” Zelenskyj sees this as an opportunity for Ukraine to overcome Russia’s superiority in the number of soldiers and weapons.

Compared to the New York Times A US official said that Russia recruits between 25,000 and 30,000 soldiers every month, which is about the same number as are killed in the Russian war of aggression each month. In view of the high losses in the war, there is repeated talk of Putin’s “meat grinder tactics”.

Russian soldiers report heavy losses in Kharkiv region

Russian soldiers also reported on Telegram of high losses in the Kharkiv region. The increasing number of losses in a short period of time is itself said to be a trigger for further high losses, writes the New York Times.

Russia’s President Wladimir Putin sends poorly trained soldiers to the front and thereby increases losses due to the lack of structured training. Modern warfare, such as the use of drones, mines and cluster munitions, is also a trigger for the high death toll.

In February, Selenskyj spoke of 31,000 fallen Ukrainian soldiers

For a long time there were no official figures on Ukrainian losses in the war. In February, Zelenskyy stated that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the war. The figures on Ukrainian losses in the war also vary and cannot be independently verified.

Russia is also keeping quiet about the number of soldiers killed in the Ukraine war. Media Zone and BBC Russian Service were able to identify the names of 54,185 dead in May. This number is eight times higher than the official figure given by Moscow. However, it can be assumed that the actual number of Russian soldiers killed is also much higher.( pav)