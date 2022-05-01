Mississippi.- one person died and several were injured after a shooting at a festival in Mississippi, according to county police.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said on social media that “several” people had been taken to local hospitals Saturday night with unknown injuries, with confirmed injuries. a death in the place.

The incident occurred in Mississippi State Fairgrounds, where the Mississippi Mudbug Festival was held.

There was an “open investigation of shooting with police involvement associated with this incident,” said Jones, who did not provide further details. He noted that assistance had been requested from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

A message sent Sunday morning to a spokesman for the office did not initially receive a reply. No further information was immediately available.

The festival includes live shows, cooking contests, and amusement park facilities.