NAfter storm “Nadia” caused damage and several accidents, especially in northern Germany, the new week should start a little quieter. On the North Sea coast and in the west, the German Weather Service (DWD) expected gusts of wind of up to 88 km/h for early Monday. It can snow in the western low mountain ranges, even heavily in the Alps from the morning – with snowdrifts from gusts of wind. According to the meteorologists, the following applies to the rest of the country: It will be grey, windy, wet and occasionally snow will fall even down to the low altitudes.

Heavy storm surge, one dead and several injured

At the weekend, storm “Nadia” swept across northern Germany with dangerous gusts. In Beelitz, Brandenburg, a pedestrian died because an election poster was blown over and fell on him. In Bremen, a person suffered serious injuries in a park when a tree fell on him, and in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, a 16-year-old had an accident: he drove his motorcycle into a fallen tree and was seriously injured.

According to the DWD, the highest wind speed was measured on Sunday morning on the Hallig Hooge in North Frisia at 127 km/h. A severe storm surge temporarily flooded the fish market in Hamburg’s Altona district, and there were also storm surges on other sections of the coast. In northern Germany in particular, individual trains were cancelled.

There were also deaths from the storm in neighboring countries: in northern Poland, a 27-year-old died when a tree fell on his car, in the Czech Republic a worker died when a five-meter high wall collapsed in an industrial area near Prague due to the wind and him spilled.

At Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, 260 flights were canceled due to the storm. According to a spokesman for the airport, less runway capacity would be available. This also affects the handling processes on the ground. Travelers have to be prepared for massive delays.