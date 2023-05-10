Wednesday, May 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

One dead, nine injured in knife attack at Polish orphanage

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2023
in World
0
One dead, nine injured in knife attack at Polish orphanage


close

Poland orphanage attack

A young woman entered the place and attacked several people.

A young woman entered the place and attacked several people.

The incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Authorities of the central city of Lodz reported that a 19-year-old boy entered the orphanage with a knife, and in the corridors he attacked several people.

See also  Vaccination obligation Italy, Johnson: "GB says no to coercion"

“Unfortunately, as a result of this incident, A 16-year-old girl, an intern at the orphanage, died at the scene and five people were hospitalized“, according to spokeswoman Aneta Sobieraj.

(We recommend you read: Putin’s controversial statements during the Victory Day commemoration).

Also, the offender attacked ten people, while four others received medical attention at the scene.

“Very preliminary findings show that it was probably one of the students who suddenly attacked the teacher and other residents with a knife“, spokesman for the Poviat headquarters of the State Fire Service, Marcin Zwierzak, told local news outlet Kalisz24.

(Also: Are you planning to go to Poland? This is one of the requirements you must meet.)

An hour after the attack, the police arrested the young man who was already at his home, and he is being investigated for reasons of the attack.

FELIPE SANTANILLA AYALA
ELTIEMPO.COM, EFE

More news:

Western Canada asks for federal help to fight wildfires

Von der Leyen announces in kyiv measures to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions

See also  A cyber troll fell after trying to seize 2.8 million dirhams

Nigeria: Shipwreck leaves 15 children dead in a river in Sokoto state

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#dead #injured #knife #attack #Polish #orphanage

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The possible spare parts that FC Barcelona manages to replace Sergio Busquets the following season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result