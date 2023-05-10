One dead, nine injured in knife attack at Polish orphanage

Authorities of the central city of Lodz reported that a 19-year-old boy entered the orphanage with a knife, and in the corridors he attacked several people.

“Unfortunately, as a result of this incident, A 16-year-old girl, an intern at the orphanage, died at the scene and five people were hospitalized“, according to spokeswoman Aneta Sobieraj.

Also, the offender attacked ten people, while four others received medical attention at the scene.

“Very preliminary findings show that it was probably one of the students who suddenly attacked the teacher and other residents with a knife“, spokesman for the Poviat headquarters of the State Fire Service, Marcin Zwierzak, told local news outlet Kalisz24.

An hour after the attack, the police arrested the young man who was already at his home, and he is being investigated for reasons of the attack.

FELIPE SANTANILLA AYALA

ELTIEMPO.COM, EFE

