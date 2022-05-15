At least one person has died and several more have been injured by gunshots at a church in Orange County, California, as reported by the authorities and reported by the newspaper ‘Los Angeles Times’. There is an individual arrested.

At the moment the exact number of injured in this incident, which occurred in a church in Laguna Woods, specifically on El Toro street number 24000, around 2:00 p.m. (11:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time) is unknown.

The security forces have made a significant deployment, reports the Los Angeles Times, citing police sources.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has reported the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of a weapon that could be used by the assailant. The County Fire Authority has reported that it is on the scene treating several victims and transporting others to hospitals.

The images spread on social networks show several fire trucks in front of the church and a police cordon.