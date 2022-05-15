At least one person has died and several more have been injured by gunshots at a church in Orange County, California, as reported by the authorities and reported by the newspaper ‘Los Angeles Times’. There is an individual arrested.

At the moment the exact number of injured in this incident, which occurred in a church in Laguna Woods, specifically on El Toro street number 24000, around 2:00 p.m. (11:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time) is unknown.

The security forces have made a significant deployment, reports the Los Angeles Times, citing police sources.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has reported the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of a weapon that could be the one used by the assailant. The County Fire Authority has reported that it is on the scene treating several victims and transporting others to hospitals.

The images spread on social networks show several fire trucks in front of the church and a police cordon.

shooting in houston



On the other hand, at least two people have died and three have been injured this Sunday in a shooting at a market in the US city of Houston, in the state of Texas. In this case, it was not due to a shooter, but due to a fight.

The shooting occurred due to a conflict between five men, as reported by the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, as reported by the Fox News network. “For now, it appears that the injured were involved in the altercation,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The three injured have been taken to hospitals in Ben Taub, Houston NorthWest and Memorial Hermann.