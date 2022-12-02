Home page World

An ambulance in action (symbol image). © Patrick Seeger/dpa

Emergency doctor on the track – three railway workers were injured. A person died.

Halle – A person died in a train accident on the route near Halle-Ammendorf on Friday night. Three other railway employees were injured, according to the federal police.

The accident reportedly happened around 3:00 a.m. The police spokeswoman could not yet say why the railway employees were on the tracks and how exactly the incident happened. It is also unclear whether heavy snowfall caused the accident. The “Mitteldeutsche Zeitung” had previously reported. According to the newspaper, several track workers were cared for on site by a pastor.

The railway line is closed to traffic. A spokeswoman for the Federal Police was initially unable to say exactly which routes were affected by the closures. The train reported delays between Halle and Erfurt on its website in the morning. The ICE trains would be diverted in both directions and delayed by about 30 minutes, it said. dpa