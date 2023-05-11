A man came to the Daimler plant of the automaker Mercedes-Benz in Sindelfingen, Germany and opened fire indiscriminately on Thursday, May 11. As a result, one person died and another was injured. This is reported Der Spiegel.

Shots were fired at the factory where the Mercedes S-class is produced. R.T.

Law enforcement officers quickly detained the attacker and took him to the police station. While law enforcement agencies do not reveal the identity of the man and the motives for his actions, writes “reedus“.

An investigation is underway, writes REGNUM.

Earlier, on May 5, a man opened fire in Mladenovac in Serbia. Eight people died as a result NSN. He was detained.

Before that, on May 3, in the elementary school “Vladislav Rybnikar” in the Vracar district, a seventh-grader opened fire on students and employees of the educational institution. According to the latest data, nine people were killed and seven others were injured.

After the teenager was placed in a psychiatric hospital, and his parents were detained. In particular, the boy’s father was arrested for improper possession of a firearm for which he had a permit.