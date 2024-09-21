Home World

Flooding in Wajima. © Uncredited/Kyodo News/AP

On New Year’s Day, the Japanese region of Noto was hit by a severe earthquake. The effects are still being felt today. Now, natural forces are once again keeping residents on tenterhooks.

Tokyo – Heavy rainfall in western Japan has left one person dead. Ten people were initially reported missing on Saturday, local media reported. The national weather agency issued a warning about the dangers of the torrential rain. In the municipality of Wajima on the Noto peninsula, numerous houses were under water. More than ten rivers overflowed their banks, it was reported.

Since some dams were affected by the severe earthquake on New Year’s Day, the authorities called on residents to get to safety in time. The region was devastated by an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale on New Year’s Day. 260 people died. Many people are still having to stay in emergency shelters today. They were also affected by the floods, as the broadcaster NHK reported. Four construction workers who were working on repairing the earthquake damage were reportedly missing after a landslide.

The Noto region, which was hit by an earthquake disaster, is now being hit by storms. (Archive photo) © –/kyodo/dpa

According to local media reports, six more people were reported missing. The amount of rainfall in Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture was more than 120 millimeters per hour, it was reported. The military sent around 30 emergency personnel to the earthquake region affected by the storms, reported NHK. The weather agency warned the population for the entire weekend of the dangers of landslides and floods in low-lying areas as well as in the northeast of the Far Eastern island kingdom. dpa