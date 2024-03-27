A 41-year-old man, resident of Cangas del Narcea (Asturias), died this Wednesday as a result of an explosion inside one of the booths of a well-known fireworks company in the municipality. The work accident, which occurred at the facilities of the Pirotecnia Pablo firm in the town of Vallinas, was notified at 9:15 a.m. to the Complex Operational Center of the Asturias Command of the Civil Guard, Europa Press reports. The worker was preparing gunpowder for use in fireworks. Citizen Security, Gedex, Arms Intervention and Judicial Police have moved to the place.

The explosion occurred in one of the secluded booths that these companies usually have for handling explosive substances that are later placed in firecrackers and rockets. The shed has been completely destroyed. Although at first it was thought that there could be more victims, in the end only one death has been confirmed and no other personal injuries have been recorded.

The company where the accident occurred has a long tradition in the town and is one of the most important in Asturias. It was founded in 1895 and is currently described as “the vanguard of current pyrotechnics and leaders in pyromusical shows.” The firm has a large catalog of products and on its website it indicates that in 2011 and 2012 it was champion of a world fireworks competition held in Italy.

The council of Cangas del Narcea, with just over 12,000 inhabitants and located in the southwest of Asturias, has a great pyrotechnic tradition marked by the traditional Discharge festival in which every July 16, on the occasion of the festival of the Virgin del Carmen, more than a ton of gunpowder is exploded using drill holes and the launch of some 80,000 blasters in less than 10 minutes, reports the Efe agency.