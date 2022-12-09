One person has died this Friday in a large fire of “7,000 square meters” that has devastated a shopping center in a suburb north of Moscow. “In the Moscow region, firefighters are extinguishing a fire with a size of 7,000 square meters,” an area similar to a football field, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Telegram. The fire broke out in the Mega Khimki shopping center in the suburb of Khimki, north of the Russian capital and near the Sheremetievo airport, he said. In the first instance, the local news agencies pointed to an arson attack, although they later cited sources that denied a deliberate act and pointed to violations of security regulations.

The fire brigade mobilized 70 troops and 20 trucks to extinguish the fire, the emergency services have indicated, adding that the design of the building made the work difficult. “Due to the collapse of the roof, the fire instantly spread over a large area,” the Moscow region emergency service said on Telegram.

Videos posted on social media show a huge fire and people fleeing the burning building into the parking lot.