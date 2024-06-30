One person was killed and nine others, including a child, were injured on Sunday in shelling of Kharkiv (northeast), the second largest city in Ukraine, local authorities announced.

Oleg Sinigubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said on the Telegram application, “Nine people were injured, including an eight-month-old child and a woman, and the others were men.”

Russian forces launched a ground attack on the Kharkiv region since May 10.

This attack allowed Moscow to take control of several locations near the border.

On Saturday, seven people were killed and about 40 injured in a strike on the Zaporizhia region (south), according to local authorities who declared a day of mourning on Sunday.