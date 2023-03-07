One dead and 8 injured, two of whom hospitalized in serious condition. This is the toll, according to police sources, of the clashes that took place near the Maracanã stadium between fans of Flamengo and Vasco da Gama.

The clashes took place in some streets in the northern area of ​​Rio de Janeiro, also near the Maracanã stadium. Right next to the latter, a person was killed, a fan identified as Bruno Macedo dos Santos. As for the seriously injured, the two men were probably shot.

They call it Clasico dos Milhoes, the derby of the millions

It is considered one of the most heartfelt derbies in Brazilian football, both for historical rivalry and for popularity. It has been called that since its beginnings in the 1920s, as Flamengo and Vasco have the two largest fan bases in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Carlos Henrique da Silva Ferreira, 34, is the other main victim and a video circulating on social media shows him without clothes in the street after being beaten. They took his wallet, motorcycle keys, everything. He was assisted when he was without any identification document. See also The expert: "Medicines taken many years ago do not cause disease now"

Authorities said officers seized about 50 wooden sticks, nine iron bars, five homemade bombs, fireworks, brass knuckles and explosive devices. With the arrival of the police, one person was arrested and the other criminals managed to escape. The incidents extended to the corridors of the Maracanã stadium, albeit in a milder way: there were clashes between the two factions but no other serious injuries thanks to the rapid action of the security. The Military Police deployed a total of 600 officers to try to control the situation which was initially out of control and received the support of the fire brigade.

March 6, 2023 (change March 6, 2023 | 22:55)

