A 75-year-old sailor has died and two others, relatives of the deceased, have survived the shipwreck of a ship in O Grove (Pontevedra). The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m., when The ship was returning to port in the Porto Meloxo area.

The boat, which sank near the coast, is the Hermanos Rey, auxiliary of a bateeiro boat, as sources from the Civil Guard have confirmed to EFE. It was an individual who alerted 112 Galicia explaining that there was a missing person after the shipwreck of a ship, although shortly afterwards she appeared lifeless.

The deceased is the skipper of the boatwho was accompanied on board by his daughter and son-in-law, who survived the shipwreck. They are all members of the Amegrove Co-operative Society.

To the place Maritime Rescue personnel were deployed and the Galician Coast Guard to collaborate in the rescue tasks. In addition, agents from the Civil Guard and the O Grove Local Police, members of the Sanxenxo GES and Civil Protection volunteers have participated from the ground in this operation.