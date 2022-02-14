Culiacán, Sinaloa.- One dead and two injured in a crash registered on the Boulevard Universitarios, at the height of the Ignacio Allende neighborhood, in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, this Monday afternoon.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed, as well as that of the injured, nothing more than they were traveling in a red Chevrolet Spark vehicle.

The report of the mishap was around 12:10 p.m. at the intersection formed by Pedro María Anaya and Universitarios boulevards.

The data indicate that presumably the Spark driver collided with a double-rolled truck, and in turn was hit in the back by the driver of a red Tacoma pickup.

One dead and two injured leaves a strong clash in Culiacán

| Photo: Discussion

with the impact the Spark got squeezed by the Tacoma, and inside three of its occupants. Red Cross paramedics helped the two injured, but they could not do anything. by the driver of the car, who died at the scene.

The place of the accident is currently delimited by police officers and aid bodies.