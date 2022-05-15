A 23-year-old man has died and two others have been injured in an outrage recorded early this Sunday at the door of a nightclub in Malaga, as reported by the 112 Andalusia Emergency Service. The responsible vehicle has fled. The National Police is investigating the case as a “possibly intentional” outrage.

The 112 has received at 6:35 this Sunday the first of several calls from witnesses who warned that a car had run over several pedestrians on Isaac Peral street, west of the capital of Malaga, in the Carretera de Cádiz district and next to to the polygon of Santa Bárbara. They warned that it had happened very close to the door of the Akari nightclub, where a concert had been held and in which several people were gathered.

The coordinating center activated the 061 Health Emergency Center, the National Police Corps, the Local Police and the Civil Guard. When they arrived at the scene, the health services could do nothing to save the life of the young man, who died at the scene of the incident. The other two run over, a 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, have been transferred to the Regional Hospital, according to the Emergency service.

Several teams of the Scientific Police have remained in the area of ​​the incident, around the Akari nightclub, collecting evidence. The investigation remains open. According to him South local newspaperthere was a fight before the hit and the police are looking for a white Volkswagen Golf with a sunroof, a blow to the front and without the driver’s door mirror.