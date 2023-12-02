A man killed one person this Saturday and left two others injured in a knife attack in the center of Paris. Later, the police arrested him. The aggressor, according to a police source cited by Agence France Presse, shouted after the attack “Allahu Akbar“, God is great. The Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office investigates the case.

The events occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the Bir Hakeim bridge, between the 15th and 16th arrondissements of the French capital, highly frequented by tourists from all over the world for its views of the Eiffel Tower. The deceased is a German tourist.

After the attack, the perpetrator crossed the Seine on the bridge and, while the police chased him, attacked two other people, one with a hammer. Upon being arrested, he declared that he was tired of seeing Muslims die in Afghanistan and Palestine.

According to the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, who went to the scene, the assailant is a 26-year-old Frenchman born in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a wealthy town in the west of Paris. He lived with his parents in the province of Essonne, south of the capital.

Darmanin explained to the press that the aggressor was known to the Justice and Intelligence services. In 2016 he was sentenced to four years in prison for preparing a violent action that he could not carry out. He suffered “very significant psychiatric disturbances and was under treatment,” the minister said.

The attack comes less than two months after an Islamist stabbed a high school teacher to death in Arras, northern France. And eight months before the Paris Olympic Games, a challenge for authorities due to the threat of terrorist attacks.

