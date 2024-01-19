On Friday, shots were fired at a recycling center in Hagen. One man is killed and two others are critically injured. The police arrest the suspected perpetrator, the background is still unclear.

IA 54-year-old man was killed in shots fired at a recycling center in Hagen on Friday. Two other men were critically injured, a police spokesman said. The alleged perpetrator is a 77-year-old. The emergency services were able to arrest the man shortly after the bloody act in the Lennetal district, the spokesman said in response to a dpa request. “Bild” had previously reported on the shooting in South Westphalia.

According to initial findings, the 77-year-old fired the shots in a building on the site of the recycling center. The spokesman said that nothing could yet be said about the exact course of events and the motive. The two critically injured people are a 48-year-old and a 23-year-old. Rescue helicopters were requested for both.

According to the spokesman, the police came to the crime scene with a large contingent. According to a statement from the police and the Hagen public prosecutor's office, the emergency services were called to the industrial area at around 2:45 p.m. A large area was cordoned off there. It said there was no further danger to the population. A Hagen police homicide commission began investigating the motive and the further background.