A 15-year-old teenager died and three other people were injured this Saturday in a shooting that occurred in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, according to information from the Police, who arrested two suspects shortly after.

The police opened a preliminary investigation for murder and attempted murder.

The shooting occurred in a shopping center in Farstaa district on the southern outskirts of the Swedish capital.

The dead teenager was hit by several shots, according to the Swedish newspaper “Aftenbladet”, and died shortly after as a result of his injuries, while the rest of the injured were airlifted to nearby hospitals.

One of the people injured is another teenager of the same age, while two other people, aged 40 and 65, received gunshot wounds in the vicinity of the shopping center.

The event occurred late on Saturday afternoon and, according to what eyewitnesses have reported to said newspaper, it was a mass shooting.

Flowers and candles in tribute to those injured in the shooting in Farsta, south of Stockholm, Sweden.

Panic scenes erupted among families in or around the mall, with some running for shelter in a nearby subway station.

Immediately afterwards, the area was cordoned off, while a pursuit began with the intervention of several police vehicles, until the arrest approximately one hour later of a car that was driving at full speed, in which the two suspects were traveling.

The two detainees are men in their 20s. The car in which they were traveling was seized and will undergo a technical review.

Growing crime and the actions of criminal gangs or clans are among the top concerns of Swedish citizens. So far this year there have already been 144 shootings in Sweden, 52 of which in Stockholm or surroundings, according to the aforementioned Swedish newspaper.

The country registered 391 shootings in 2022, 62 of them fatal, compared to 45 the previous year, according to police data.

