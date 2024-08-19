At least one person has died and six others remain missing after a sailing boat sank off the coast of the Italian province of Palermo. The 56-metre-long boat was sailing with 22 people on board, most of them British tourists, plus the crew, when, at five o’clock in the morning on Monday, a strong whirlpool struck the area and sank the boat, in the stretch of sea in front of the town of Porticello, on the island of Sicily.

Another Dutch-flagged vessel sailing in the same area and the Coast Guard were able to rescue 15 people, including a one-year-old English girl, according to Italian media. The child is in good condition and has been taken to the children’s hospital in Palermo as a precaution, along with her mother, who has superficial injuries. Her father, also injured, has been admitted to another medical centre. The deceased was the ship’s cook, a man born in Canada and living in Antigua and Barbuda, according to local media reports.

The sunken sailing ship was flying the English flag and was carrying a group of tourists who had chosen the island of Sicily for their holidays. The survivors of the shipwreck, who are now on dry land, are mostly British citizens, although there are also two Americans, a New Zealander, an Irishman and a Sri Lankan.

The ship’s hull is at a depth of about 50 metres and divers from the fire brigade have already submerged to search for the missing, Italian authorities have reported. Several helicopters and coastguard boats are also searching the area to try to locate the missing.

The Italian public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to clarify the causes and dynamics of the shipwreck. In the coming hours, the authorities are expected to hear the version of the survivors and that of the captain of the sailboat, who managed to get to safety, in order to obtain more information about what happened.

The sunken sailboat, named Bayesianbelonged to a French company that rents boats.

The sailing ship ‘Bayesian’ (left), on Sunday at 10:00 p.m. in the port of Porticello, near Palermo. Fabio La Bianca (AP)

