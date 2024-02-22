One person died and six others were injured this Thursday after suffering a shooting attack carried out by three Palestinians on a road connecting an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank with Jerusalem, while Police officers and civilians killed two of the attackers at the scene.



(Also: Jair Bolsonaro will testify this Thursday to the police about 'coup attempt' in Brazil)

Around 7:30 a.m. local time, “a terrorist attack with shooting occurred on Highway 1” near Maale Adumim, an Israeli settlement located in the West Bank about 10 kilometers from Jerusalem, a police statement said.

At least eight people were injured. Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Three Palestinians residing in the nearby Palestinian city of Bethlehem arrived in vehicles and “they began to fire M-16 automatic weapons at civilians who were in their vehiclesin the middle of a traffic jam near the Azaim checkpoint,” he added.

For its part, the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service reported that its paramedics deployed at the scene “They declared the death of a man in his 20s.”

According to local press, this is Matan Elmaliah, 26, a resident of Maale Adumim.

(Read also: Biden calls Putin 'HDP crazy' and accuses him again of ending Navalny's life)

Two of the attackers were killed at the scene, Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Additionally, the MDA reported five people who suffered gunshot wounds, including a 23-year-old woman “in serious condition” who was shot in the upper body.

It is a pregnant woman that she will undergo “major surgery,” indicates the local press, citing medical sources, who have not given a definitive diagnosis for the fetus.

Four other people were injured by gunshots in the same incident and their condition is moderate: two women, ages 30 and 52, and two men, ages 23 and 51.

The attack occurred near an Israeli settlement. Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

These injured people, in addition to a 59-year-old woman who was injured – although not from a gunshot – and four other people with anxiety attacks were evacuated to nearby hospitals, according to MDA.

The emergency service also confirmed the death of two of the attackers.

(Keep reading: Trump compares his legal problems to the persecution of Alexei Navalny: this is what he said)

“Two terrorists were neutralized by civilians and security forces at the scene,” a police statement said.

At least eight people were injured. Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

When consulted by Efe, the Police have not been able to specify the state of health of the third attacker, who was caught by the agents when he tried to escape.

The Shin Bet security agency identified the attackers as Ahmed Al Wahsh, 31, Muhammad Zawahra, 26, and his brother Kathem, 31, who had previously been jailed for illegally entering Israel.

Palestinian militias react

Palestinian Islamic Jihad celebrated the attack arguing that “it is part of the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to defend their sanctities and their land against the bloody Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile, the Islamist group Hamas, which de facto controls the Gaza Strip and has been engaged in a war with Israel since October 7, assured that “Palestinian resistance will continue until the occupation is defeated” and “national rights are fully restored”, such as a Palestinian state.

It is part of the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to defend their sanctities and their land against the bloody Israeli occupation.

Furthermore, Hamas indicated that the attack occurs amid threats from Israeli authorities to prevent Muslim Palestinians from going to the Al Aqsa Mosquethe third holiest site in Islam, during the month of Ramadan which begins on March 10.

Last Sunday, the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, urged to prevent Muslim Palestinians from entering the Mosque Esplanade of the Old City of Jerusalem, where the Al Aqsa temple is located.

High tension in the area

This same Thursday, after the attack, Ben Gvir called for the installation of more movement restrictions and checkpoints for Palestinians.

“The right to life of Jewish residents in the West Bank is more important than the freedom of movement of residents under the Palestinian Authority,” said the leader of the Jewish Power supremacist party, a settler in the West Bank area of ​​Hebron.

The right to life of Jewish residents in the West Bank is more important than the freedom of movement of residents under the Palestinian Authority

Convicted in the past for incitement to racism, vandalism and support for an Israeli terrorist organization, Ben Gvir is known for his advocacy of the complete annexation of the occupied West Bank and the death penalty for Palestinian attackers.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, also an extremist, demanded approval of a plan to build thousands of new homes in Maale Adumim and nearby settlements.

(Read here: Putin gave Kim Jong-un a high-end Russian car Aurus, according to the Kremlin)

Israel and the occupied West Bank are experiencing the worst spiral of violence since the Second Intifada (2000-2005), a phenomenon that has worsened since the war between Hamas and Israel broke out on October 7.

So far this year, at least 75 Palestinians have been killed in violent events, as well as seven people on the Israeli side.

Shooting at a bus station in southern Israel in recent days. Photo: EFE/EPA/Ilan Assayag

Last Friday, two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting attack while at a bus station in southern Israel, while the Palestinian assailant was killed by a civilian.

While, Attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians have increased and the violent raids by the Israeli Army have intensified throughout the West Bank, which usually end in deaths, arrests and extensive destruction.

Since the war broke out, Israel has detained about 3,200 Palestinians in the West Bank, of whom about 1,350 have been linked to Hamas.

(We recommend: Massive rejection by the Israeli Parliament of the recognition of a Palestinian state)

EFE