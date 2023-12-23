This Saturday a shooting occurred at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida, according to reports from the city's police.

According to local media, there is one death and several injuries. The perpetrator would have fled.

The Univisión news channel publishes that the shooting generated a strong mobilization of the police, which remains in place; However, the Ocala Police Department (OPD) indicated that it is no longer an active shooting.

Until now, the exact number of people who were injured and whether there were fatalities is unknown, although the authorities have only indicated injuries, Univisión publishes.

According to authorities, the shopping center was evacuated while the first investigations after the shooting are carried out. The Ocala Police Department also indicated that the suspect in the shooting is believed to have fled.

The events occur just one day before Christmas Eve, when shopping centers register a high influx of shoppers. Paddock Mall is located at 3100 SW College Road.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL