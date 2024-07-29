Monday, July 29, 2024, 18:15











Authorities in Merseyside County, in the west of the United Kingdom, confirmed on Monday that at least eight people have been injured in a multiple stabbing incident in the town of Southport, north of Liverpool.

Some British media outlets claim that there were minors among the victims, and that the attack took place in a yoga class for children between the ages of three and 12. The Liverpool Echo online newspaper claims that one person, probably a child, died in the attack and that the other ten injured were also minors. However, this information has not been confirmed by the authorities.

This information corresponds to the warning given by the children’s hospital, which has acknowledged that it is treating the victims of the attack and has asked parents not to take their children to the centre’s emergency services unless it is really necessary, due to the volume of work.

A dozen ambulances



The North West England Ambulance Service confirmed the figures on its social media, saying that all of them had been taken to the nearest medical centre. More than a dozen emergency units were sent to the scene.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed concern about the events and thanked the police and emergency services for their quick response to the incident: “Horrific and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their quick response. I will keep you informed as the situation develops,” he wrote on his X profile.

Police have also confirmed that officers in the area have arrested a suspicious man carrying a knife and have taken him to the nearest police station. They have also recommended avoiding the area, although they confirm that there is no longer a major threat.

For her part, the Minister of the Interior, Yvette Cooper, has described what happened as “devastating”. “My heart goes out to all the families affected by this horrible incident and to the entire community,” she said on the aforementioned social network.