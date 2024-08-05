Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

In the middle of the night, the ice block on Mont Blanc broke off. The glacier fell and hit a group of climbers, one of whom died. A mountain rescuer reports.

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc – Avalanche accident on Mont du Tacul (4248 meters) in the Mont Blanc massif (France). During the night of Monday (5 August) a man was killed when a glacier collapsed. Four other mountaineers were injured, one of them seriously.

At around 2:30 a.m. a so-called serac, a tower of glacial ice, broke away, reports Xavier Roseren, representative of the Haute-Savoie region. Glacier collapse at 4,100 meters. The resulting avalanche hit a group of 15 mountaineers from France, Spain and Switzerland. According to media reports, the fatality is a French citizen.

“We had just passed by. It was dark, we only heard the noise. A bang and then the snow falling towards the valley,” reports the director of the Alpine rescue service of the Italian Aosta Valley at The RepublicHe was training in the Mont Blanc massif on the border between Italy and France.

A snowstorm is said to have raged on the mountain during the night. It is therefore likely that a natural trigger was behind the devastating glacier collapse. Only a few weeks ago, a mountaineer fell to his death on Mont Blanc.

At 4805 meters, Mont Blanc is the highest mountain in the Alps. The Mont Blanc group stretches along the Western Alps in the border triangle between France, Italy and Switzerland. A total of seven individual peaks are over 4000 meters high. At 4248 meters, Mont Blanc du Tacul is the fourth highest peak in the Mont Blanc massif. (moe)