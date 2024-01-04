Thursday, January 4, 2024, 17:17



At least one person was killed and several others were injured this Thursday in a shooting at a high school in Iowa. The attack took place at Perry High School. The first day of school after the Christmas holidays became a tragedy for hundreds of teenagers after, apparently, a man shot the principal, according to what some students have told the local newspaper 'Des Moines'.

One of the students' parents, Kevin Shelley, has said his son, Zander, 15, was lightly grazed by two bullets while in the school hallway. The situation has already been controlled, according to the Police, but the nearby streets remain closed. The institute has reported that it has suspended classes this Thursday and Friday.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy had been scheduled to hold a rally in Perry, but changed the event to an in-person prayer following reports of the shooting, a campaign spokesperson has said. Iowa will hold the first statewide contest for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in 11 days.