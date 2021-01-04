One person died and several more were injured this Sunday in a shooting that took place at the Starrville Methodist Church, in the town of Winona, Texas, as confirmed in a statement by the governor of the state, Greg Abbott.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and relatives of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy,” said Abbott, who also reported that the suspect has been arrested by the security forces, whom he thanked for their work.

“The state of Texas is working closely with emergency services and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs at this time,” he added.

Sergeant Larry Christian, the spokesman for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, where Winona is located, confirmed to CNN that the alleged perpetrator is in police custody, although his identity was not immediately made public after the event. .