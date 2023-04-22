Michoacán.- hitmen attacked two men at Infonavit Palo Alto, in the city of Zamoracausing the death to one of them, and wounds the other.

He deceased was identified as Julian H., aka “The Julian“, 21 years old and a resident of the Riveras Valleza neighborhood; he was left lying on the public highway. injured was identified as Julius Caesar M., alias “The Figo“, 37, who was taken to a hospital, reports the newspaper La Voz de Michoacán.

It was said that Julián and Julio César were on the Lirio walker, when they suddenly arrived hitmenthose who gave them gunshotsand then they fled.

Neighbors immediately reported to the authorities, and they came policemenelements of the National Guard and paramedics.

The latter confirmed the death of Julián, and gave first aid to Julio César, who was later taken to a hospital.