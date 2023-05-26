Mossos d’Esquadra in a file image. albert garcia gallego

A man has died and a woman is wounded in Barcelona after being shot several times. The Mossos are looking for a motorcyclist who has entered a bar near the Sant Roc metro, on Avenida del Marquès de Montroig, and has opened fire, according to police sources.

The shooting began shortly before eleven thirty at night, when a man entered a bar wearing a black motorcycle helmet, and shot and killed the owner of the premises. The police are investigating the motives for the attack and are trying to clarify whether the shots were also directed at the woman or whether she was collaterally injured.

The Catalan police are now looking for the suspect in the area, in a new attack with firearms in Catalonia. On May 3, two men were shot dead in Salou, at the doors of a hotel, where families and children were staying. The Mossos suspect that it is a settling of accounts by organized crime.

