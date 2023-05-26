Cleaning workers remove rubble from the wall against which a truck has collided, causing the death of a man. C.Blanchar

A 71-year-old man has died and a 60-year-old woman is seriously injured after a wall fell on them in the modernist area of ​​the Hospital de Sant Pau in Barcelona. The wall has expired after a truck ran into the wall at the confluence of Sant Antoni Maria Claret street with Independencia street.

The vehicle that caused the accident is a truck that was taking medical waste from the hospital grounds and collided with the modernist wall. At the time of impact, the 71-year-old man and the 60-year-old woman were walking on the sidewalk outside the hospital when they were trapped by rubble. A neighbor who lives in Sant Antoni Maria Claret, right in front of where the accident took place, has assured that the crash took place around 8:30 in the morning and that the deceased was waiting for the truck to leave when it fell off. the wall above.

The health services of the same hospital have transferred the woman to the interior of the health center where she is recovering from the injuries caused with a serious prognosis. In man, she died as a result of the impact without the health services being able to do anything to save his life.

Members of the Barcelona Urban Police, the Emergency Medical Service and the Barcelona Fire Brigade have attended the scene. The municipal police of the Catalan capital have taken over the investigation.

The accident has affected the itinerary of the bus lines D50, V23, H8, 19, 47, 117, 191 and 192 that circulate in the area.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter