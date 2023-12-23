The death toll from the shooting in a shopping center in Ocala, Florida has worsened, with one person dead and one seriously injured. This was stated by the police, according to whom the shots were a targeted gesture.

The victim is a man who, according to the police, was the killer's target. A woman however was injured in the leg. The person she shot managed to escape. Witnesses spoke of three clearly heard gunshots which triggered panic among the people who were crowding the shopping centre.

The shopping center – the police continue – has been evacuated. “Please avoid the area while investigations are underway,” police add.