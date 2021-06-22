A 37-year-old man has died after falling from a balcony, located on a fifth floor, on Calle Estribo number 1 in Granada, next to Reyes Católicos. A friend of the victim has also fallen into the void and has been evacuated in a very serious condition to a city hospital.

The cause of death was accidental. The deceased and his friend were carrying a mattress tied to a rope up the facade of the building and it seems that it has come loose from the rope; when they tried to grab it, the balcony railing came off, causing these two people to fall.

The 37-year-old victim has passed away at the time due to the heavy impact of the fall. His partner was seriously injured and, around 11:22 p.m., he was still admitted to a health center.

Granada Firefighters, Local Police and National Police have traveled to the scene to cordon off the area waiting for the Scientific Police to take all possible evidence about what happened.