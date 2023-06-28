Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 08:23



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A 58-year-old man died and an 18-year-old girl was injured during the early hours of this Wednesday when a car and a road maintenance vehicle collided on the A-7. The accident occurred after 2 hours on the highway as it passed through the municipality of Murcia.

Several calls alerted 112 that there were several people trapped inside the car after the accident, which took place at the exit to Javalí Nuevo and Las Torres de Cotillas. Patrols from the Civil Guard, firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service of the Murcia City Council and ambulances with toilets from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 traveled to the place.

Upon arrival, the emergency services could do nothing to save the 58-year-old man, who had died instantly. In addition, they treated the 18-year-old girl and transferred her to the Virgen de La Arrixaca hospital in Murcia.