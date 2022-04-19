Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A dead and one injured left an accident recorded in the hills of Barobampoin the municipality of Ahome, early this day.

The deceased was identified by the authorities as Jorge Q., 18 years old, residing in El Poblado 7, El Carrizo, in this municipality.

According to the information obtained at approximately 02:30 hours, the 911 emergency service received a call to notify them that at kilometer 29 there was an accident with two people lying.

Paramedics went to the scene and upon arrival confirmed that unfortunately one of the people had already died.

The injured man was treated and later taken to a hospital. Elements of the National Guard (GN) attended the mishap to take charge of the expert opinion.

It transpired that the motorcyclists were possibly hit by a so-called ‘hit and run’ vehicle.