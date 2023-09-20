A man died this Wednesday in the fire of a house on Antonio Mairena street (Palomeras Sureste neighborhood of the Puente de Vallecas district, in the south of the capital) and another has suffered cardiorespiratory arrest, from which he has recovered thanks to the intervention of the Samur. According to informs Emergencies Madrid, the municipal firefighters have rescued the two men from the fire, located on the third floor of number 8 of said street, and have extinguished the fire, which affected the entire home. The rest of the neighbors have been confined to their homes.

The Samur health workers have recovered one of them from the cardiorespiratory arrest he suffered and have confirmed the death of the second, after performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers for 45 minutes. Four more people have been treated by a Samur psychologist at the scene of the incident. Both the Local Police of Madrid, which is investigating the causes of the fire, and the National Police have collaborated with the firefighters in confining the neighbors.

