26 July 2022 13:01
One person was killed and another injured, in a fire in the Taounate region in northern Morocco, where flashpoints of fire erupted again, days after the fires were contained, according to local authorities.
The two victims were volunteers who were participating in extinguishing a fire in a forest in the region near Fez and Meknes, local sources told AFP.
The wounded man was taken to the hospital, and he is not in a critical condition.
On Monday night, the firefighting forces sought to control the fire after ensuring the safety of a number of villagers, according to the local authorities.
And the fire in the area on about 33 hectares of forested areas.
Fires have flared up again, to varying degrees, in several spots during the past hours in northern Morocco, especially in the Larache region to the south of Tangier, which was recently swept by violent forest fires that killed one person.
Morocco intends to launch a program to reforest about 9 thousand hectares of forests that were destroyed by recent fires in the north of the kingdom, according to the government announced Friday, in a plan that also includes supporting farmers and rebuilding damaged homes.
The announced plan also includes supporting damaged buildings and reviving agricultural, livestock and beekeeping activities in nearby areas.
