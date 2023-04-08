Home page World

Split

Police officers are looking for clues at the crime scene. © Andreas Rosar/dpa

Shots are fired in the middle of the night in a tranquil small town north of Stuttgart. There is one dead and one seriously injured. The police go on a large-scale operation. What exactly happened in Asperg?

Asperg – After fatal shots in Asperg near Ludwigsburg, the police set up a special commission to clear up the crime more quickly. A police spokesman said there were still plenty of police officers at the scene of the crime in the small town on Saturday morning to secure evidence.

According to the prosecutor and the police, shots were fired in a parking lot early in the morning. An 18-year-old died and another 18-year-old was seriously injured. Scores of people alerted police just before 1 a.m. after the shots echoed throughout the night, the spokesman said.

Details of the course of the crime or possible suspects could not be found out from the authorities on Saturday morning. The investigators hoped that the population would provide information on possible escaped vehicles. The public prosecutor’s office and the police said in a brief statement on Saturday morning that an extensive search had been carried out for suspects during the night. A police helicopter was also used.

Heaped incidents of gunshots in the Stuttgart area

Asperg is around 20 kilometers from Stuttgart. In the past few weeks, there have been repeated incidents of shots being fired at people around the state capital. On Thursday it became known that two young men were arrested after shooting at an innkeeper in Plochingen (Esslingen district).

The State Criminal Police Office had set up an investigation group after similar incidents had increased in the Stuttgart/Göppingen region in recent weeks. There were several injured. The joint investigation should help to identify connections.

In the most recent Plochinger case, the investigators reportedly had success on the day of the crime and were able to arrest the men. The 22-year-old was then taken into custody on Monday. They are said to have shot the restaurant several times. Its 34-year-old owner was injured. He was able to leave the hospital quickly.

Another innkeeper was shot in Plochingen on February 25th. The man was probably more of a chance victim: According to the information at the time, the 66-year-old had left the restaurant with guests at night because the noise of breaking glass had been heard. When the group noticed two masked people in front of a broken barber shop window, they spoke to the suspects. Then one of the two strangers shot – and hit the 66-year-old. He suffered serious injuries.

At the end of February, a 21-year-old woman was shot at from a moving car in Eislingen/Fils (Göppingen district). She was injured in the leg. In mid-March, unknown persons shot a 32-year-old in Stuttgart. Also last month, a man was shot in Hattenhofen (Göppingen district). dpa