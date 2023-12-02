Saturday, December 2, 2023



Updated 12/03/2023 00:34h.

One person has died and at least another has been injured in a knife attack in Paris on the Bir Hakeim bridge, near the Eiffel Tower. The Minister of the Interior, Gerard Darmanin, announced that the 26-year-old attacker has been arrested and asked Parisians to avoid the sector.

According to the BFMTV television network, the deceased is a German national and born in the Philippines. The attacker, who according to some witnesses shouted “allah akbar” (Allah is great), reportedly attacked at least two other people with a knife.

The attacker is a Frenchman born in Neuilly-sur-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris. According to police sources cited by the French press, his name would appear in the famous S file due to his radicalization. The attacker had serious psychiatric problems.

An hour and a half after the attack, the Bir Hakeim bridge was cordoned off by police, preventing pedestrians and cars from entering. The metro line 6, which passes over the bridge, was circulating normally.

Many tourists and wedding couples come to the Bir Hakeim bridge to take photos with the Eiffel Tower in the background. The bridge has appeared in several films, including ‘Last Tango in Paris’ and ‘Panic in the City’ with Paul Belmondo.