Saturday, December 2, 2023, 11:10 p.m.



One person died and another was injured after an attacker attacked passers-by in central Paris, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reported this Saturday on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

«The police have just bravely arrested an assailant who attacked passers-by in Paris, around the Quai de Grenelle. One deceased and one injured were treated by Paris firefighters. Please avoid the area,” the minister wrote.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information