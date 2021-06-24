The incident, whose origin has not yet been clarified, has so far left one fatality and a dozen injured. Rescuers and firefighters race against the clock for more survivors as investigations are announced.

Searching for good or bad news in a hurry among the ruins: it is the work of the more than eighty units of firefighters and rescuers displaced to Surfside, in South Florida, United States. The collapse of a 12-story building on the waterfront leaves, for now, 51 people missing.

The accident has also claimed the life of one person and injured about a dozen others. According to firefighters, 35 people were rescued from the building, two of whom were found in the rubble.

However, the authorities recommend caution with the figures. The 51 missing are the unreachable people who “allegedly” live in the building, according to Sally Heyman, the Miami-Dade County Police Commissioner.

Thank you to those who have responded to the tragic building collapse in Surfside. These first responders saved lives. The state has emergency response personnel on site and will assist in any way it can. – Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 24, 2021



“We have 51 people who are assumed to be there, but we still don’t know, with the holidays and all that, so we are still waiting,” Heyman told the US network CNN.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Republican, announced that he planned to move to Surfside. “We hope for the best, in terms of recovering more lives, but we are preparing for bad news, given the level of destruction we see,” the governor said.

The cause of the collapse is unknown

“It’s hard to imagine how it could have happened. Buildings don’t fall down just like that,” said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett. He is not the only one to whom the unknown of the origin of the collapse weighs him down.

Miami-Dade County Police have taken up the investigation, although no hypotheses have yet emerged.

The building, which has 130 apartments of which 80 are occupied, was being repaired on the roof. However, it is unknown if that could have influenced the collapse in any way. The tower was built in 1981.

Those who have survived the collapse have only words of anguish. “At first it sounded like lightning or thunder,” said Barry Cohen, a resident of the building. “But then it just kept going, non-stop for at least 15 or 30 seconds, it just went on and on and on.”

Deputy County Fire Chief Raide Jadallah announced that his crews are already dedicated to supporting the remaining building structure and preventing further collapse while continuing to search the rubble. “We are still continuing with search and rescue operations,” he added.

With EFE and Reuters