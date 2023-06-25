Home page World

Split

After a roller coaster derailed, the park “Gröna Lund” was cleared (symbol image). © Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB

A roller coaster derailed at Gröna Lund amusement park. At least one person dies, several people are injured. The exact background to the incident is not yet clear.

A roller coaster derailed in a Swedish amusement park and at least one person died, according to the operator. There were also several injured, said the amusement park “Gröna Lund” in the capital Stockholm on Sunday of the Swedish news agency TT. The police initially only confirmed that there were “several” injuries. The severity of the injuries is not yet known.

The park was cleared to facilitate rescue work. Even a helicopter was on duty. An SVT reporter who happened to be in the park at the time of the accident reported: “The car went off the rails and crashed. There were people in it.”

According to the park, the “Jetline” roller coaster races at up to 90 kilometers per hour over a course that is 800 meters long and up to 30 meters high. dpa