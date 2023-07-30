The clashes took place in conjunction with the launch of a campaign by Palestinian factions in Ain al-Hilweh against extremist groups and fugitives seeking refuge in the crowded neighborhoods of the camp.

The Palestinian officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said the clashes erupted after an unidentified gunman attempted to assassinate another gunman, Mahmoud Khalil, killing one of the latter’s associates.

The official National News Agency in Lebanon stated that 6 people were injured in the clashes, including two children.

The factions used rifles and rocket launchers inside the overcrowded camp, and ambulances were seen advancing through the camp’s narrow streets to transport the wounded to a hospital.

Most of the clashes have ceased, though state media reported that sporadic exchanges of fire still took place.

Due to the exchange of fire, many residents fled to neighboring neighborhoods inside the camp.

