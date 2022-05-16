Home page World

Stephen Krieger

Police arrest man in incident south of Los Angeles. US President Biden visits Buffalo after violent attack that left 10 dead.

Los Angeles/Buffalo – Another violent act with firearms shook the USA: In a church in the US state of California on Sunday (May 15) one person was killed and five others were injured by gunfire, some seriously, according to the Orange Sheriff’s Office County announced. Only on The day before were in Buffalo, New York State Ten people were killed in an apparently racially motivated gun attack. US President Joe Biden announced a visit to Buffalo on Tuesday.

The shots in the church on Sunday were fired in the town of Laguna Woods, about 70 kilometers south of Los Angeles, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. Four people were seriously injured and another person was slightly injured. “One victim died at the scene,” the office said. All victims are therefore adults. One person was arrested and a firearm was secured. More details about the act of violence were not initially known.

Shots in the church: “Shattering and disturbing news”

The police received an emergency call from the Presbyterian Church at 1:26 p.m. (local time). Rescue workers rushed to the church to treat the injured. Pictures online showed emergency vehicles parked in front of a church.

In front of the Geneva Presbyterian Church: Several people were shot in a church in the US state of California – at least one person was killed. © Leonard Ortiz/dpa

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said it is working with local authorities to monitor the situation. “No one should be afraid to go to worship. Our thoughts are with the victims,” ​​the office said.

Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter, the Orange County seat in the House of Representatives in Washington, spoke of “shattering and disturbing news, especially less than a day after the Buffalo shooting.” She added, “This shouldn’t be our new normal.”

Buffalo supermarket: Apparently racially motivated gun attack

Ten people were killed and three others injured in an apparently racially motivated gun attack on a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday. An 18-year-old white man, who initially live-streamed his act, opened fire with an assault rifle in front of and inside the Buffalo city store. Most of the victims were African American. According to the police, the perpetrator had previously scouted out the area, which was predominantly inhabited by blacks. He was arrested and charged with murder.

US President Joe Biden wants to travel to Buffalo on Tuesday with his wife to express his condolences to the people there, as the White House announced on Sunday (local time). In a statement, the gun attack there was condemned as “senseless and appalling”. Biden had previously called on his compatriots to break the spiral of hatred and violence in the face of the violence in Buffalo.

Buffalo Perpetrators Release Manifesto

According to media reports in the USA Authorities are examining a 180-page “manifesto” by the Buffalo perpetrator, said to have been posted online before the attack, in which the man explained his intentions and his racist motivations. The New York Times, citing this text, reported that the attacker was “inspired” by the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019 that killed 51 people.

Shocked residents gathered for a vigil in front of the supermarket. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown attended a service Sunday. Hochul described the violence as an “execution of a military nature.” James, who is African American, said the attack was “domestic terrorism, plain and simple.” Brown emphasized that the perpetrator had specifically wanted to wipe out “as many black lives as possible”. (skr/afp)