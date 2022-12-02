Home page World

Split

A cruise ship was hit by a giant wave in Antarctica. © IMAGO/Rick Price

The cruise ship “Viking Polaris” is hit by a giant wave. One person dies, others are injured.

Ushuaia – A giant wave killed one and injured four others on an Antarctic cruise ship. The wave hit the “Viking Polaris” in the middle of a heavy storm, the Viking group said on Thursday (local time). The ship was reportedly on its way to Ushuaia, Argentina.

Giant wave severely damages cruise ship Viking Polaris

According to reports, the “Viking Polaris” was partially damaged by the wave. It moored in Ushuaia. AFP correspondents reported from the port, around 3200 kilometers south of the capital Buenos Aires, that several windows were broken, among other things.

Fatal accident on a cruise – Two men died during an expedition in a rubber dinghy

Just two weeks ago, another Antarctic cruise had a fatal accident: two 76 and 80-year-old men died while they were on an expedition with the “World Explorer”. They wanted to take a short trip in the rubber dinghy when it capsized for reasons that have not yet been clarified. A breaking wave could have capsized the dinghy. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

“Quark Expeditions” has been offering such expeditions to the Antarctic and Arctic for thirty years – either with expedition ships or icebreakers.

In Germany, meanwhile, a “cold whip” is looming – and should be the prelude to an extreme December. (ktho/dpa)