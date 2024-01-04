An eleven-year-old student has died and five other people have been injured in the shooting that occurred this Thursday at a secondary school in the town of Perry, in Iowa (USA), as confirmed by the Police. The shooter was a 17-year-old student at the center, who died by his own hand, reported Mitch Mortvedt, of the Iowa Police Criminal Investigation division.

The injured are four students and an administrator from the center, who were taken to the hospital. One of them is in serious condition, although there is no fear for his life. The condition of the rest is stable.

The event in this town of 8,000 residents, about 70 kilometers from Des Moines, the state capital, began early in the morning, when students were beginning to arrive at the institute for the first day of classes after the Christmas holidays. . The first warning call to the emergency services was recorded at 7:37 a.m. local time (2:37 p.m. Spanish peninsular time), about twenty minutes before the start of the school day, and the first agents arrived at the school seven minutes later.

There, according to Mortvedt, they found children running trying to escape; others had locked themselves in their classrooms. Almost immediately they found the body of the shooter, with a wound that appeared to be self-inflicted. During the search of the school, the agents also found an improvised homemade bomb that they proceeded to detonate.

So far it has not been specified what motive led the student to attack the center with a pistol and a rifle. The young man acted alone, according to the Police.

Images broadcast by television networks in the hours immediately after the shooting showed a huge deployment of police and fire department vehicles around the study center, part of a school pyramid that has 1,785 enrolled students. The school district has canceled classes for this Thursday

The event occurred a few days before the Republican caucuses were held in the state to designate a candidate in the November presidential elections. One of the candidates, Vivek Ramaswamy, was scheduled to hold a rally in Perry, but after the incident he changed his program to make it a prayer event.

