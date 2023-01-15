La Paz, Bolivia.- The cauldron explosion in a hat factory in the municipality of Viachain Peace, Bolivia, left one person dead and 9 injured. The events occurred on Saturday afternoon, when personnel from the Dubet company were carrying out their usual tasks, but at a certain moment the deflagration occurred.

The Fire Commander of The tallLieutenant Jesús Lima, explained that the explosion caused the second level of the property set up as a factory to collapse, causing the death of a male person.

Elements of the Police and Firefighters came to the site who began with the rescue and aid work of the workers who were trapped between iron and bricks. The report indicates that nine people were rescued and transported in private vehicles to the Hospital Trauma Center “Heart of Jesus”.

The emergency doctor of the health center, jhaniro vera, reported that they received seven injured people, one of them was transferred to intensive care because he had third degree burns in more than 30% of his body and another, to intermediate care. Two wounded were reportedly taken to a health center in the city of Viacha.

The lieutenant Limeinformed that until now the exact causes of the explosion are unknown, but it is presumed that it was the product of boiling water that affected the entire structure of the company.

Meanwhile, the Special Crime Fighting Force (Felcn) carried out the removal of the body and then an investigation was opened to clarify these facts, which also caused damage to a house near the factory, while remains of the property were left on the street as well as a large number of scattered hats.