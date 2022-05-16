Home page World

When a suburban train collided with a freight train in a suburb of Barcelona, ​​one of the two engine drivers died. © Joan Mateu Para/AP/dpa

Freight train carriages derail and crash into an oncoming passenger train in a Barcelona suburb. The collision costs the driver’s life.

Barcelona – When a suburban train collided with a freight train near Barcelona, ​​the driver of the passenger train was killed.

Another 85 people suffered mostly minor injuries in the accident in the Sant Boi station west of Barcelona, ​​the civil defense announced on Twitter on Monday. Nine of them were taken to hospitals in a non-life-threatening condition.

The collision happened when some of the wagons of the freight train derailed and collided with the oncoming passenger train on a parallel track as it exited the station, the newspaper La Vanguardia wrote. Video footage showed an overturned brown freight car digging into the front of the suburban train. dpa