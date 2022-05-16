Freight train carriages derail and crash into an oncoming passenger train in a Barcelona suburb. The collision costs the driver’s life.
Barcelona – When a suburban train collided with a freight train near Barcelona, the driver of the passenger train was killed.
Another 85 people suffered mostly minor injuries in the accident in the Sant Boi station west of Barcelona, the civil defense announced on Twitter on Monday. Nine of them were taken to hospitals in a non-life-threatening condition.
The collision happened when some of the wagons of the freight train derailed and collided with the oncoming passenger train on a parallel track as it exited the station, the newspaper La Vanguardia wrote. Video footage showed an overturned brown freight car digging into the front of the suburban train. dpa
